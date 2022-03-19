Micky Mellon frustrated as Tranmere have to settle for one point at Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Micky Mellon frustrated as Tranmere have to settle for one point at Sutton

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 7.07pm Updated: March 19 2022, 7.11pm
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere drew (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere drew (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was left frustrated after his side failed to give him a birthday present to remember in a 1-1 draw with Sutton.

Mellon turned 50 on the eve of his side’s trip, and Rovers needed a second-half Josh Hawkes equaliser to secure a point at Gander Green Lane.

Defender Ben Goodliffe had earlier put the hosts ahead.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win the game in the end,” admitted Mellon.

“It was a game of two halves really. We didn’t start the game too well in the first half, but we performed much better in the second half.

“We had some good chances and I thought we should have won it really.

“It’s frustrating that we’ve only got a point, but we need to move on now.

“We could have done a bit better with the goal, to concede from a set-piece is always disappointing.

“We had some good momentum after winning a couple of games in a row so it was important not to lose against a team around us.

“We’re just a bit disappointed we’ve not gone on to win the game.

“I was pleased with the second-half performance, but we need to start the game better.”

Tranmere and Sutton were both desperate for all three points after stuttering recent runs saw them slip out of the automatic promotion places and play-off spots respectively.

Mellon’s Rovers are outside the top three on goal difference after picking up just eight points from a possible 24.

Meanwhile, Matt Gray’s Sutton are now ninth, three points off the top seven and five off the automatic promotion places, with two wins from their last 10.

Gray said: “It’s another good point, as I keep saying if you can’t win then you’ve got to make sure you don’t lose.

“It’s another game at home where we haven’t lost. It’s 16 games without losing here at home and that’s something we’re really proud of.

“I know we’ve drawn a lot of games of late, but we’re not far away.

“I thought we started the game well and were good value for our lead at half-time.

“We could have gone in two up maybe, but we were pleased to be ahead.

“It was a well-worked goal and I’m pleased for Ben that he’s scored.

“What we are disappointed with was the second half. We didn’t really look like getting the second and then they scored.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]