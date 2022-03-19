Micky Mellon frustrated as Tranmere have to settle for one point at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was left frustrated after his side failed to give him a birthday present to remember in a 1-1 draw with Sutton.

Mellon turned 50 on the eve of his side’s trip, and Rovers needed a second-half Josh Hawkes equaliser to secure a point at Gander Green Lane.

Defender Ben Goodliffe had earlier put the hosts ahead.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win the game in the end,” admitted Mellon.

“It was a game of two halves really. We didn’t start the game too well in the first half, but we performed much better in the second half.

“We had some good chances and I thought we should have won it really.

“It’s frustrating that we’ve only got a point, but we need to move on now.

“We could have done a bit better with the goal, to concede from a set-piece is always disappointing.

“We had some good momentum after winning a couple of games in a row so it was important not to lose against a team around us.

“We’re just a bit disappointed we’ve not gone on to win the game.

“I was pleased with the second-half performance, but we need to start the game better.”

Tranmere and Sutton were both desperate for all three points after stuttering recent runs saw them slip out of the automatic promotion places and play-off spots respectively.

Mellon’s Rovers are outside the top three on goal difference after picking up just eight points from a possible 24.

Meanwhile, Matt Gray’s Sutton are now ninth, three points off the top seven and five off the automatic promotion places, with two wins from their last 10.

Gray said: “It’s another good point, as I keep saying if you can’t win then you’ve got to make sure you don’t lose.

“It’s another game at home where we haven’t lost. It’s 16 games without losing here at home and that’s something we’re really proud of.

“I know we’ve drawn a lot of games of late, but we’re not far away.

“I thought we started the game well and were good value for our lead at half-time.

“We could have gone in two up maybe, but we were pleased to be ahead.

“It was a well-worked goal and I’m pleased for Ben that he’s scored.

“What we are disappointed with was the second half. We didn’t really look like getting the second and then they scored.”