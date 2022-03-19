David Moyes recalls dramatic draw when Lanzini strike sparked West Ham ‘upturn’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Moyes recalls dramatic draw when Lanzini strike sparked West Ham ‘upturn’

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 10.31pm
Manuel Lanzini scored a memorable equaliser at Tottenham (Matt Dunham/PA)
Manuel Lanzini scored a memorable equaliser at Tottenham (Matt Dunham/PA)

David Moyes feels West Ham’s last visit to Tottenham kick-started their transformation from relegation candidates to top-four challengers.

In October 2020 the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to their derby rivals after only 16 minutes and still trailed by the same margin with eight minutes remaining.

But Fabian Balbuena pulled one back and a Davinson Sanchez own goal set up a grandstand finish capped by a memorable Manuel Lanzini strike to snatch an unlikely point.

Moyes, who returns to Spurs with West Ham on Sunday, said: “I think sometimes in football, managers will tell you there are things which can completely change the outcome of your season.

“I think that gave us huge confidence and momentum, coming from 3-0 down to get back to 3-3 against Tottenham.

“It was a huge game for us, and with the quality of the goal at the end as well. So it was a big moment and an upturn from where we were.

“It was like a win that night. Every team would tell you that, if you’re 3-0 down and you get back. Arsenal did it against us at home last year and in truth they’ve not looked back either.”

Lanzini had struggled for form after a suffering a cruciate injury on Argentina duty in 2018, but he is now a vital part of the West Ham team chasing a top-four place again.

“He’s a different player. He plays in a different fashion after his cruciate, that changed a little bit how he has to play,” added Moyes.

“But he has a bit more maturity now and he’s doing things better. He’s much more of an all-round footballer and his work rate is very good. His football has helped us and we’ve needed him.

“He’s been in the team now for the last three months and he’s made a big difference to us, he really has.”

