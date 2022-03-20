Triple champion Rafael Nadal through to Indian Wells final against Taylor Fritz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Triple champion Rafael Nadal through to Indian Wells final against Taylor Fritz

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 4.01am
Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will play Taylor Fritz in the final of the BNP Paribas Open after the Spaniard defeated compatriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 4-6 6-3 in windy conditions.

The pair, playing for the second time after Nadal defeated the teenager 10 months ago in straight sets in Madrid, battled throughout the first set at Indian Wells before it was claimed by the 35-year-old.

Despite the strong gusts, Alcaraz evened proceedings in the second after he broke Nadal to go up 5-4 with a lob to the baseline that the older man could not reach. The 18-year-old then served out the set 6-4.

Nadal was the one to earn a critical break in the decider via a forehand volley that took him ahead 5-3, with the Australian Open champion serving out the three hour and 12 minute match with a love game. He will face Fritz following the American’s 7-5 6-4 defeat of Andrey Rublev, which also snapped the Russian’s 13-match winning streak.

Fritz went ahead early in front of a boisterous San Diego crowd before Rublev claimed three consecutive gives to make it 5-5.

But Fritz pushed ahead and broke Rublev after a seven-deuce game to win the set and then the second.

The Russian saved eight of the 11 breaks he faced but was unable to do so at a crucial moment as he missed an easy forehand at the net, with Fritz responding by crushing the following serve to win the match.

Fritz told broadcasters later: “I was just like so much relief and I just couldn’t believe it. Those moments are the reason why I wanted to be an athlete, wanted to play professional tennis. It’s the best part of it all.”

The world number 20, who was a semi-finalist at Indian Wells last year, is the first American through to the final since John Isner in 2012 while Andre Agassi was the last US winner of the tournament in 2001.

