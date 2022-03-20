Kate Cross admits England Women still searching for ‘complete performance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate Cross admits England Women still searching for ‘complete performance’

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 9.55am
Kate Cross took three wickets as England beat hosts New Zealand by one wicket at the World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Kate Cross took three wickets as England beat hosts New Zealand by one wicket at the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Bowler Kate Cross admitted England were still searching for the “complete performance” at the Women’s World Cup after a nail-biting one-wicket win against New Zealand in Auckland.

England kept alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals and defending their world crown after surviving a batting collapse while chasing 204 for victory.

The defending champions slipped from 176 for four in the 41st over to 196 for nine in the 46th before last-wicket pair Charlie Dean and Anya Shrubsole saw them home.

Cross said in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board: “Very-much relieved, yeah. We don’t do things by halves do we?

“I think it’s about parking this now and making sure we can move forward and do what we do well. We’ve not had that complete performance yet, so we’ll look for that.

“We’ve been searching for that this whole World Cup. It’s not like we’re not trying. Sometimes I think cricket can be a bit strange.

“I guess the good side of it is you can take yourself out as a neutral and you’ve just played an incredible nail-biter in front of a packed-ish Eden Park.”

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl, with Manchester Originals duo Cross and Sophie Ecclestone each taking three wickets and Dean collecting a pair as New Zealand made 203 in 48.5 overs.

Nat Sciver top-scored for England with 61 while captain Heather Knight made 42 and following their late collapse veteran Shrubsole roared with delight after knocking the winning single.

Cross said she was confident Shrubsole and Dean would hold their nerve to get England over the line.

“Yeah, very confident,” she added. “Anya’s not a number 11, Charlie Dean is not a number 10. I think the fact we bat so deep is a massive positive for this team.

“When we get to crunch moments like that you know we’ve got players who have batted so well for us over the years.

“However, it’s never nice when you know you’re that last wicket. It’s difficult to play your shots knowing that effectively you could lose it.

“So I’m so pleased for them both, so pleased for Anya, especially after the disappointment of the West Indies game when we couldn’t quite get over the line. There’s a lot of relief.

“We’ve obviously been playing must-win cricket for about a week now. We’ve got the win, which is the main thing.”

England started the tournament poorly with defeats to Australia, the West Indies and South Africa before a change of fortunes with victories over India and now New Zealand.

Knight’s side next face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

