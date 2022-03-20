Livingston boss David Martindale: Top six is still in our hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Livingston boss David Martindale: Top six is still in our hands

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 10.41am
David Martindale's side were beaten by Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale’s side were beaten by Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale insists the only consolation from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts was that a place in the cinch Premiership top six is still in his team’s hands.

The Lions failed to get going at Tynecastle after losing to goals from Beni Baningime and Barrie McKay either side of the break.

Livingston slipped down one place to sixth, one point clear of Ross County, Motherwell and St Mirren, while 10th place Aberdeen are only two points behind.

Martindale’s side travel to St Johnstone after the international break before hosting Motherwell in the last game before the league splits.

And the Livi boss insists it is still all to play for in the battle to finish in the top half of the table.

“That’s all you can ask for, that it’s still in your hands,” he said.

“This game was always going to be a big ask. We are sitting 31 games into the season and sitting sixth. We could be sitting on 33 games and down in ninth or 10th.

“It’s that tight and we are going to have to work really hard for any points between now and the split because every team has something to fight for.

“There’s no easy games between now and game 38 but that’s testament to Scottish football.”

Livingston fell behind after only three minutes after Baningime pounced on a loose ball to slot in.

Hearts winger Barrie McKay added a second goal with a sublime strike in the 58th minute.

Martindale added: “I’ve got to give Hearts credit. Offensively Hearts were very good. Their use of the ball, tempo and intensity was very good. I don’t think we dealt with it very well.”

McKay’s effort was his first for the club, while Baningime took his tally to two for the campaign after also netting in last weekend’s Scottish Cup win over St Mirren.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, whose side are now 14 points clear in third place, is pleased the goals are being shared throughout the whole team.

He said: “It’s something we have been working on for a while.

“There was a period when I think we had Peter Haring, Baningime and Cammy Devlin on 20 games each. So that’s 60 between them and they hadn’t scored a goal yet.

“So we’re trying to get them in there and try and get them up the pitch.

“It’s really important with the movement of the 3-4-3 that the midfielder goes into the 10. I think when they get a goal they then realise it and it spirals from there.”

