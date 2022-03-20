Marc Scott claims Great Britain’s first medal in Belgrade with 3000m bronze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Marc Scott claims Great Britain’s first medal in Belgrade with 3000m bronze

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 12.37pm Updated: March 20 2022, 12.39pm
Great Britain’s Marc Scott, right, won 3000m bronze in Belgrade (Petr David Josek/AP)
Marc Scott won Great Britain’s first medal of the World Indoor Championships, claiming bronze in the 3000m.

The 28-year-old ran seven minutes 42.02 seconds to finish behind Ethiopian duo Selemon Barega and Lamecha Girma on Sunday.

He said: “I had it in my head that I wanted a medal and it weighed pretty heavily at times.

“You never know what’s going to happen in these races. I knew if I could get around a lot of bodies going into the last lap it would be very hard for them to come back past me.

“The race was choppy and bruising but that’s the way it goes. I have blood on my shin but I can’t feel that now. I’m sure I will later when all this sinks in. It doesn’t dampen anything and the pain is worth it to come away with a medal.

“I’ve always believed this is my level but I always had minor set-backs going into the major championships. This year I knew I could compete. It gives me great confidence going forwards.”

Defending champion Andrew Pozzi reached the semi-final of the 60m hurdles in Belgrade.

He clocked 7.60 seconds behind the USA’s Grant Holloway – the world record holder – in the fifth heat.

Pozzi, who won the title in Birmingham in 2018, is joined in the semi-finals by British team-mate Dave King, who won the first heat in 7.65secs.

“I think my time was 7.60 so almost my season’s best. It felt very comfortable, I started quite steady and I worked my way through which is often the way in championships so I am feeling good,” said Pozzi.

“Obviously I raced here in 2017 winning the European indoor title so I had that in my mind but that’s what the first round is for, really just getting your timing back in because it is a different surface.

“You can hear when everyone is running, it’s on elevated boards which do flex a little bit so for me it was just about finding my rhythm, building in slowly and then hopefully in the next round I can take it up a little bit.”

Great Britain’s men’s 4x400m relay team of Alex Haydock-Wilson, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon and Guy Learmonth were the slowest qualifiers but reached Sunday night’s final.

The women’s squad of Hannah Williams, Ama Pipi, Yemi Mary John and Jessie Knight qualified fourth.

