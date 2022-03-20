Performances weren’t good enough – Gregor Townsend reflects on Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Performances weren’t good enough – Gregor Townsend reflects on Six Nations

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 1.43pm
Gregor Townsend was disappointed with Scotland’s Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Gregor Townsend was disappointed with Scotland’s Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gregor Townsend declared Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign a disappointment as he lamented his team’s inability to perform to their potential.

The Scots went into the tournament with hopes of challenging for the title after pulling off a string of big victories in recent seasons.

However, they managed to win only two of their five matches – against England and Italy – as they finished fourth in the table.

Townsend rued his team’s failure to build on their opening-weekend Calcutta Cup triumph by falling short away to Wales in the following match.

Pierre Schoeman
Pierre Schoeman scores Scotland’s only try in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’re disappointed,” said the head coach, reflecting on the campaign overall. “We look at the fundamentals of our performances and our performances weren’t good enough, particularly in the Wales game.

“That the was the most disappointing aspect, that we had an opportunity going down to Wales but we weren’t accurate enough. Following that, we had some very good moments against France but they were the better team on the day.

“Likewise against Ireland. Italy was a good bounce-back but we just couldn’t get the wins either side of it.”

Despite having some promising moments against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, Scotland were ultimately defeated 26-5.

Asked if he believes his team possesses the mentality to compete for championships, Townsend said: “It’s a good question. We’ll have to see.

Ireland v Scotland
Scotland ended their campaign with defeat in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’ll get a real challenge in the summer when we go away from home to Argentina and then we’ve got some outstanding teams coming to visit us in November and those are ultimately the ways we prepare to be more competitive in the next Six Nations.

“It’s such a strong tournament now. France have won every game they’ve played this season and Ireland have won every game apart from the game in Paris so there are two of the best teams in the world in our competition, never mind England, Wales and Italy.

“We have to be better to be competitive. We have to go in with the same mindset, ambition and expectations that we’ve had this year, last year and the year before in terms of going into tournaments believing in our group and believing we can be a match for anybody.

“But we weren’t good enough this year, that’s obvious. We’ll have to learn from that, build towards the summer and then build towards November.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier