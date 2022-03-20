Posh climb off the bottom and dent QPR’s promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Posh climb off the bottom and dent QPR’s promotion hopes

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 2.43pm
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in the win at QPR (PA)
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in the win at QPR (PA)

Peterborough climbed off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table with a stunning 3-1 victory at play-off chasing QPR.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored two of their goals – one of them from the penalty spot – and Jack Marriott’s stunning strike sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, after Luke Amos had given the hosts the lead.

Amos robbed Jack Taylor, exchanged passes with Ilias Chair and then fired a low shot beyond keeper David Cornell and into the corner of the net from 25 yards. to give QPR a ninth-minute lead,

Rangers seemed to be in control and went close to scoring again when Chair drove an effort narrowly wide, before Albert Adomah’s cross was headed against the bar by Andre Gray.

The game might have panned out very differently had that gone in, but from there it all went wrong for Mark Warburton’s side.

Peterborough equalised six minutes before half-time when Dion Sanderson allowed Marriott to turn away from him and shoot from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood parried the shot but Clarke-Harris was first to the loose ball and blasted past Sam Field on the line.

Two goals in the space of as many minutes early in the second half left the home fans stunned.

Clarke-Harris slotted in a 53rd-minute spot-kick after Jimmy Dunne had tripped Joe Ward, before another error by on-loan Wolves defender Sanderson led to Marriott doubling Posh’s lead in emphatic fashion.

Marriott squirmed away from Sanderson and sent an unstoppable shot beyond Westwood and into the far corner via the inside of the post.

Stuttering Rangers, who have lost four of their last five matches, never looked like launching a comeback and have major problems.

Westwood, who had been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer, was making his debut after being signed this week because four Rangers keepers – Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh – are all out injured.

With striker Lyndon Dykes also sidelined, Rangers have been struggling and both ends of the pitch and this defeat saw them drop to eighth in the table.

Peterborough’s win moves them above Derby and was their third against QPR this season, having beaten them at home in both the league and FA Cup, although they are still 10 points from safety.

[[title]]

[[text]]

