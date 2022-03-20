Graham Alexander amazed Motherwell are still in top-six fight after latest loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Alexander admits it is amazing that his Motherwell team still have a chance of making the top six after their run without a league win in 2022 continued.

The Motherwell boss called for his players to ensure their nightmare spell is something they can look back on from a positive position at the end of the season.

Motherwell’s 2022 went from bad to worse as Callum Hendry netted a brilliant winner in stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 victory for St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

It is now 11 league games without a win and not even taking the lead for the first time since Boxing Day, through Kevin van Veen’s solo effort, could help the Steelmen get back on track.

Hendry’s double ensured Motherwell dropped to eighth but they remain a point off sixth with games against St Mirren at home and Livingston away before the split and a top-half finish is still within their grasp.

“Amazingly so,” said Alexander. “That’s what we have to focus on. I know everyone in our club is hurting at the minute, we are all frustrated and angry, but the opportunity is right there in front of us.

“No-one seems to want to take it at the moment, it keeps getting thrown around at clubs. We have had so many opportunities but it’s still there for us.

“If we go into the next two games, or certainly the next one, with a positive attitude to go and grab it, then we could be looking at this as a tough time that we came through and eventually achieved our ambitions.”

If not, then Alexander could be under serious pressure with supporters of the fan-owned club growing increasingly frustrated with their run of form.

Fans were calling for substitutions as a poor second-half limped on without incident but it took Alexander until the 77th to make his only change.

Substitute Kaiyne Woolery, who had a strong case for a start on recent form, saw his driven cross diverted against the post two minutes later.

The attacker might have got a penalty rather than a yellow card had he gone down immediately after being challenged on a counter attack instead of staying on his feet and belatedly throwing himself to the ground.

Hendry soon netted in style to add to his first-half header to make it six goals in 10 matches since he returned from a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a frustrating start to last season and failed to find the net in the league before moving to Aberdeen and then Killie on loan, but he has well and truly rediscovered his goalscoring form.

When asked what his goal spree was down to, he told Saints TV: “Getting my head down, training, taking my chances. Just not putting too much pressure on myself and just enjoying my football. I am reaping the rewards.”

The manner of the victory especially pleased assistant boss Steven MacLean, who was in charge in the absence of Covid-hit Callum Davidson.

“Every player kept going right to the end and it just shows the character we have got in the group,” MacLean said.

“It’s the first time we have come back from a losing position this season so it shows they are fighting for the cause.”