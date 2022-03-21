[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland claimed the Triple Crown following a dominant 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Dublin.

But they were denied outright Guinness Six Nations glory as France later completed the Grand Slam by defeating England in Paris.

Elsewhere Liverpool and Manchester City set up a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton’s son Luca lifted the Triple Crown trophy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wales were beaten by Italy (David Davies/PA)

While France sank England in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal beat Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Romelu Lukaku set Chelsea on their way to the FA Cup semi at the Riverside at the end of a testing week for Thomas Tuchel (Richard Sellers/PA)

A tough afternoon for Frank Lampard as Everton were thumped by Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

James Maddison scored as Leicester overcame Brentford (Nigel French/PA)

Phil Foden’s goal was the pick of Manchester City’s against Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charles Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Lorraine Ugen won long jump bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham won the London derby against West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Saqib Mahmood was among the wickets for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Diogo Jota was on target for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)