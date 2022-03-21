The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 5.03am
Ireland fans in the stands celebrate (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland fans in the stands celebrate (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland claimed the Triple Crown following a dominant 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Dublin.

But they were denied outright Guinness Six Nations glory as France later completed the Grand Slam by defeating England in Paris.

Elsewhere Liverpool and Manchester City set up a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.

Ireland v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton’s son Luca lifted the Triple Crown trophy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wales v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales were beaten by Italy (David Davies/PA)
France Six Nations Rugby
While France sank England in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
Aston Villa v Arsenal – Premier League – Villa Park
Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal beat Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Middlesbrough v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Riverside Stadium
Romelu Lukaku set Chelsea on their way to the FA Cup semi at the Riverside at the end of a testing week for Thomas Tuchel (Richard Sellers/PA)
Crystal Palace v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Selhurst Park
A tough afternoon for Frank Lampard as Everton were thumped by Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Leicester City v Brentford – Premier League – King Power Stadium
James Maddison scored as Leicester overcame Brentford (Nigel French/PA)
Southampton v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – St Mary’s Stadium
Phil Foden’s goal was the pick of Manchester City’s against Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing
Charles Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)
UK Athletics Indoor Championships – Day Two – Utilita Arena
Lorraine Ugen won long jump bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham won the London derby against West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Barbados England West Indies Cricket
Saqib Mahmood was among the wickets for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – City Ground
Diogo Jota was on target for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

