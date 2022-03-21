Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 7.23am Updated: March 21 2022, 9.27am
Kalvin Phillips has been linked with Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kalvin Phillips has been linked with Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer for a £60million fee, the Times reports. The 26-year-old England midfielder, whose contract at Elland Road ends in 2024, is also said to be courted by Newcastle and West Ham. Phillips has been returning to fitness following a hamstring injury suffered in early December.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper. The Mirror says the Red Devils sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to Scotland to watch 30-year-old Benjamin Siegrist’s Dundee United take on Celtic. But the paper adds West Brom’s Sam Johnstone is United’s preferred option to back-up first-choice David De Gea, who has 18 months left on his contract. The Mail, meanwhile, says United’s top pick for De Gea’s eventual replacement is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford warms up
Could Marcus Rashford leave his childhood club? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Staying at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford may reportedly seek an exit at the end of the season. The Manchester Evening News reports Barcelona have expressed an interest in the England forward, 24, who has struggled with form in recent months.

Conor Gallagher has been turning heads this Premier League campaign while on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace. And the Sun says Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old England midfielder impress for the Eagles against Manchester City last week. Gallagher is due back at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland's future has been the subject of intense speculation
Erling Haaland’s future has been the subject of intense speculation (Martin Meissner/AP)

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are planning to ask the 21-year-old Norway striker to stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season prior to signing him, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.Aurelien Tchouameni: Foot Mercato reports Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the France midfielder but his club Monaco will not accept less than £42m for the 22-year-old.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]