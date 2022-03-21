Daizen Maeda misses out on Japan’s World Cup qualifiers By Press Association March 21 2022, 11.05am Celtic’s Daizen Maeda out of Japan squad (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic striker Daizen Maeda will miss Japan’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against Australia and Vietnam. A translated statement on Japan’s international team website confirmed Maeda would miss out on international duty “due to poor condition. There are no plans to call up a substitute for Maeda.” The 24-year-old, capped four times, has become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans since signing on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos in January. The all-action attacker has scored six goals so far for the cinch Premiership leaders, the most recent of which was the third goal in a 4-0 home win over Ross County on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ange Postecoglou delighted to deliver ‘statement’ Celtic win against Ross County Celtic deserved to go out, admits Ange Postecoglou after Bodo/Glimt defeat Celtic’s Europa Conference League campaign ended by Bodo/Glimt Ange Postecoglou bemoans Celtic’s lack of composure