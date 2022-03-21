Craig Halkett gets Scotland call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Craig Halkett gets Scotland call

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 11.21am Updated: March 21 2022, 12.13pm
Hearts’ Craig Halkett given first Scotland call-up (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly double header.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has replaced QPR number one David Marshall, who has withdrawn along with Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna.

Both players suffered hamstring injuries in the Sky Bet Championship game between their teams on Wednesday.

Marshall’s QPR team-mate, Lyndon Dykes, is also a fitness doubt for Scotland as the striker has still not played since February 15.

Halkett, the 26-year-old Hearts defender, capped at under-19 level, has been rewarded by national team boss Steve Clarke for an impressive season with the third-placed Tynecastle outfit.

He will have the chance to win his first cap against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night or away to either Austria or Wales the following week.

Former St Mirren and Ross County striker Stewart, 25, has scored 22 goals for Sunderland this season and has helped the Black Cats into sixth place in Sky Bet League One.

Injuries to John Souttar and Liam Cooper had left Clarke short of defensive options while Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is out long term with a knee problem.

