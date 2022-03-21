John Eustace joins Republic of Ireland coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Eustace joins Republic of Ireland coaching staff

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 1.49pm
QPR assistant manager John Eustace has joined the Republic of Ireland staff on a part-time basis (Chris Radburn/PA)
QPR assistant manager John Eustace has joined the Republic of Ireland staff on a part-time basis (Chris Radburn/PA)

John Eustace has joined Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland staff ahead of the forthcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

QPR’s assistant manager will also serve as one of Kenny’s assistant coaches for the Euro 2024 qualification campaign, combining the role with his job at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Former Coventry, Watford and Derby midfielder Eustace plugs the gap left by highly-regarded Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who left his part-time position with Ireland last month to take up a similar job with Belgium.

Kenny said: “John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach.

“He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead.”

Eustace added: “I’m delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania.

“The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I’m looking forward to working with this young group of players.”

Ireland face Belgium in the FAI Centenary match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday before hosting Lithuania three days later.

