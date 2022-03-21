Kick It Out chief wants action not tokenism from sport over discrimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kick It Out chief wants action not tokenism from sport over discrimination

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 2.45pm
Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett says sport’s leaders have become satisfied simply to instigate plans for change to combat discrimination, rather than be measured on delivering change (Handout/Kick It Out)
Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett says sport’s leaders have become satisfied simply to instigate plans for change to combat discrimination, rather than be measured on delivering change (Handout/Kick It Out)

Sport’s leaders must be judged on delivering change to combat discrimination rather than simply enacting plans and initiatives, the chief executive of Kick It Out has said.

Tony Burnett argues in an opinion piece timed to coincide with the United Nations’ Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination that for too long the sports sector has been satisfied to invest in plans designed to bring about change, but that it has ultimately failed to deliver it.

“Success for leaders has become investment rather than change,” he said.

“Tokenism rather than substance. Input rather than outcomes. We are handing out awards and offering pats on the back to leaders for simply trying and then we wonder why progress has not been made and the leaders of today make exactly the same mistakes as those of 20 years ago.

“It is often said that sport mirrors society and at a national level we have seen the debacle of the Met Police once again failing to acknowledge and address racist and misogynistic views amongst officers that reinforces the lack of confidence in policing now common within many communities. An undisputed fact which our government has no appetite to address.

“Politicians of all persuasions have failed on this issue for decades and the failure is one of leadership. As a young man brought up with a union steward as a father, I was encouraged to support the Labour Party, however I look at the Labour Party nowadays and I do not see many people like me in senior positions.

“How can it be that Labour, for decades the so-called party of Black and Asian communities, still does not reflect those communities in its highest positions? Tokenism rather than action, words rather than tangible commitment.

“In any system, change must be driven by leadership. The standards they set are the benchmark for any organisation and too often when it comes to tackling discrimination they have failed.

“They have failed and they have been allowed to fail and the question is why? If we want to drive meaningful change in this area leaders would be held accountable for delivering outcomes.

“A plan is just the transport – it’s not the destination, and yet we continue to reward plans rather than delivery of outcomes when it comes to diversity and equality.

“This is not accidental, it is a strategy of appeasement which seeks to avoid progress and our leaders are culpable for promoting it.

“I fully understand when our football players question the progress that has been made in tackling discrimination because I share their reservations.

“The challenge is really straightforward. It is about leadership and making leaders accountable for driving real change rather than offering token gestures. We have to start focusing on outcomes not just investment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier