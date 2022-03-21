‘Ridiculous’ to prevent Chelsea fans attending FA Cup semi-final – DCMS chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Ridiculous’ to prevent Chelsea fans attending FA Cup semi-final – DCMS chair

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 2.51pm Updated: March 21 2022, 3.13pm
A few Chelsea fans were able to attend the quarter-final clash at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A few Chelsea fans were able to attend the quarter-final clash at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Government has been urged to allow Chelsea fans access to FA Cup semi-final tickets, provided any proceeds go to the people of Ukraine.

Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, has called for changes to the special licence imposed upon the club after their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British Government.

The intention of the licence is to deny the club – and by extension Abramovich, who the Government says has ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin – the ability to generate new revenue, including from ticket sales.

Julian Knight has said Chelsea fans should be allowed to attend the game
Julian Knight has said Chelsea fans should be allowed to attend the game (House of Commons/PA)

Chelsea fans were unable to buy any tickets for the FA Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough beyond those purchased prior to the imposition of sanctions, but Knight insists a solution must be in place ahead of the semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley next month.

“It is ridiculous that we face the prospect of a half-full Wembley for the Chelsea vs Palace FA Cup semi-final,” Knight said.

“Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community. It was understandable that, at short notice, last week’s game against Middlesbrough went ahead without Chelsea fans but, with this much notice, the FA have no excuse for excluding them.

Chelsea fans at Middlesbrough
Chelsea fans at Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine.”

Last Tuesday Chelsea initially requested the match against Boro be played behind closed doors “for matters of sporting integrity” because of the inability to sell further tickets to travelling fans, but withdrew the request later the same day.

The club are currently unable to sell any new tickets in home sections of Stamford Bridge beyond those already sold, or sell tickets to visiting fans.

Unless the licence is changed, it means their Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Real Madrid would be played behind closed doors.

Discussions between the Government, the Premier League and the Football Association on ticketing are ongoing.

Abramovich had indicated his intention to sell Chelsea just over a week before the imposition of sanctions, and that remains the case.

The Raine Group, a US-based merchant bank, is managing the sale process. Interested bidders had until last Friday to submit their plans.

