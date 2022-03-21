Connor Goldson braced for ‘crazy’ month as Rangers challenge on three fronts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Connor Goldson braced for ‘crazy’ month as Rangers challenge on three fronts

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 3.15pm
Rangers’ Connor Goldson ready for crazy month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers' Connor Goldson ready for crazy month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Connor Goldson is bracing himself for a “crazy” month after his late winner at Dundee on Sunday kept Rangers on the heels of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Light Blues were struggling after Christie Elliott scored an early opener for the league’s bottom side before Gers skipper James Tavernier missed a penalty before the break.

However, Aaron Ramsey’s first goal since signing on loan from Juventus in January midway through the second half and Goldson’s 86th-minute strike kept Rangers three points behind the Hoops with seven league fixtures remaining.

Rangers also have an Old Firm derby in the league, a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic and a Europa League quarter-final against Braga in April to look forward to as domestic football stops for an international break.

Defender Goldson spoke about an important period coming up and said: “We’ll have a good few days training this week and then have a bit of a break.

“I think it will be needed. There were a lot of tough games over this month and a lot of tough games coming next month.

“But that’s why you’re at a big football club, for these tough games. We know what we need to put in.

“We said a few weeks ago we had 10 cup finals – we’ve got seven left.

“If we want to win the league, we know how we need to be and how big our results have to be.

“We need to go on and win every one. So we need to rest up, get a bit of a break and then come back for a crazy month.”

Rangers beat Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Cup at the same venue the week previously and Goldson noted an improvement in the Dark Blues side and was grateful, after a tough Europa League tussle with Red Star in Belgrade last Thursday, to escape with the win.

He said: “We needed it. It was tough. They were a lot better than they were last week.

“A tough place to come, the pitch wasn’t nice. But we had to get the job done. We knew how big it was.

“Especially after Thursday and the effort we put in there. It’s a massive three points.”

As Rangers pressed for the winner, Goldson found himself in the striker’s position and he was on hand to fire in when substitute Kemar Roofe’s effort was blocked.

He said: “It was a great moment. The boss was shouting for me to go up there. Glen (Kamara) came on but they had a few free-kicks, so I was staying back to deal with them and try to get up there when we could.

“Literally first time we got the ball (back), I went up.

“I don’t really remember much. I remember leaving it to Kem, then it just dropped to me and I kind of just thought ‘please go in’. Luckily for us, it did – a great moment and a massive three points.”

