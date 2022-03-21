Phil Brown returns to management with League Two side Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Phil Brown returns to management with League Two side Barrow

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 3.39pm
Phil Brown has replaced Mark Cooper as Barrow’s manager (Adam Davy/PA)
Barrow have appointed former Hull boss Phil Brown as their new manager.

The Bluebirds parted company with Mark Cooper by mutual consent on Sunday and Brown, who was sacked by National League side Southend in October, has signed a deal until the end of the current season.

A club statement read: “The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Phil Brown as first-team manager on a contract until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Brown will be assisted by Neil McDonald, who returns to The Dunes Hotel Stadium after playing a key role in our EFL survival last season during a spell working alongside Rob Kelly.”

Brown, 62, guided Hull to promotion to the Premier League in 2008 and defied the odds to keep them in the top flight for the following season.

The former Bolton and Blackpool defender also won promotion during his first spell at Southend, from Sky Bet League Two via the play-offs in 2015.

Brown and McDonald will take charge of their first game for the Bluebirds at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Barrow won promotion to League Two in 2020 and are currently 21st in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

