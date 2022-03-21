Leicester’s Jonny Evans added to Northern Ireland squad for Luxembourg friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leicester’s Jonny Evans added to Northern Ireland squad for Luxembourg friendly

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 4.33pm
Jonny Evans has been added to Northern Ireland's squad following his return to action for Leicester (Rui Vieira/PA)
Jonny Evans has been added to Northern Ireland’s squad following his return to action for Leicester (Rui Vieira/PA)

Defender Jonny Evans has been added to Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Luxembourg.

Evans was left out of the original squad due to a hamstring injury, but will join Ian Baraclough’s squad for Friday’s game after making his first appearance since December as a second-half substitute in the Foxes’ win over Brentford on Sunday.

The 34-year-old will not be available for the game against Hungary at Windsor Park next Tuesday as his game-time is managed following his lengthy absence.

Jonny Evans
Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans is back in the Northern Ireland fold (Liam McBurney/PA)

Baraclough revealed that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been in touch prior to Sunday’s game to say Evans would be taking part and asked if he could travel to Luxembourg.

“He is still desperate to play for his country,” Baraclough said.

Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair limped out of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday and will be assessed later this week.

“He has a bit of bruising (to his left ankle),” Baraclough added. “His movement is OK. We will make a call on him later in the week.”

