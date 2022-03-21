Harrogate duo Josh Falkingham and Brahima Diarra ruled out for rest of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate pair Josh Falkingham and Brahima Diarra will miss the home game against Leyton Orient having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Scans on both players confirmed the club’s worst fears, with captain Falkingham sustaining two stress fractures to his right foot in last month’s win at Bradford.

Fellow midfielder Diarra, on loan from Huddersfield, will require ankle surgery after damaging ligaments ligaments and has returned to his parent club.

Striker Luke Armstrong is back in contention after missing Saturday’s home draw against Walsall due to a one-game ban and defender Will Smith is also hoping to return to the squad after recovering from illness.

Orient forward Paul Smith is expected to be fit after he was forced out of Saturday’s home win against Rochdale due to cramp.

Defender George Ray is expected to miss out again after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s draw at Forest Green.

Midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) and defender Tom James (hamstring) are unlikely to feature.