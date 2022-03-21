Paul Downing could be named in Rochdale’s squad for Mansfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Downing could be named in Rochdale’s squad for their clash with Mansfield on Tuesday.

The centre-back has been out of action since the middle of February but has recently returned to training and could be available in midweek.

Max Taylor and Josh Andrews will both remain sidelined.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale could ring the changes as his side look to snap out of a winless run of five games.

Ollie Clarke will be assessed by Nigel Clough ahead of Mansfield’s trip.

The midfielder sustained a groin injury in the Stags’ 3-1 defeat to Port Vale last week and is touch and go for midweek.

Winger Lucas Akins remains a doubt heading into the game.

Long-term absentee Kellan Gordon remains out with a knee injury.