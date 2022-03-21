Hibernian appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card from defeat by Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hibernian appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card from defeat by Aberdeen

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.33pm
Ryan Porteous was sent off on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Porteous was sent off on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian have appealed against Ryan Porteous’ red card from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

The defender is set to find out his fate at a fast-track tribunal hearing this Wednesday. He faces missing his team’s next three cinch Premiership games if the sending off is upheld.

Porteous was dismissed by referee Alan Muir in the 63rd minute of the match at Pittodrie after fouling Ross McCrorie in an incident that led to the Dons being awarded a penalty from which they went 2-1 ahead.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney admitted the spot-kick decision was correct but claimed his player should not have been sent off because he made a genuine attempt to win the ball.

“For me it was incorrect, he’s gone for the ball,” said Maloney after the match. “A definite penalty, but the rules are that the referee shouldn’t send him off. It’s disappointing because it had a big effect on the game.

“It’s a penalty but he made a genuine attempt to get the ball so he shouldn’t be red carded.”

Hibs have claimed wrongful dismissal in their appeal, while the Scottish Football Association’s Notice of Claim described the offence as “denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity as defined by Law 12”.

If the bid to overturn the red card is unsuccessful, previous suspensions incurred by Porteous this season mean he is set to miss the last two games before the split, against Dundee United and Hearts, and then the first post-split fixture. His ban will only apply to the league, however, so he will be available to face Hearts in next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

