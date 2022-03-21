Holders Chelsea drawn against Arsenal in Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defending champions Chelsea will face Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Emma Hayes’ Blues will travel to Meadow Park to take on the Gunners on Sunday, April 17 in a blockbuster London derby clash for the right to make the Wembley final.

Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal are one of just two teams to beat Chelsea in the league this year, with a 3-2 win on the season’s opening weekend.

Arsenal also held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Kingsmeadow on Friday, February 11.

The Blues could leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table by winning their game in hand over the Gunners.

And with precious little splitting the teams this term, this FA Cup draw adds another level of spice to the competition’s proceedings.

West Ham will host Manchester City in the other last-four tie.