Matty Stevens nets winner as league leaders Forest Green triumph at Colchester

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 9.53pm
Matty Stevens scored Forest Green’s winner (John Walton/PA)
Matty Stevens scored Forest Green’s winner (John Walton/PA)

Matty Stevens grabbed the game’s only goal as League Two leaders Forest Green ended their seven-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at Colchester.

Colchester, sporting yellow and blue to help raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, went close early on when Noah Chilvers’ fierce low shot was parried by Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee.

But Shamal George denied Stevens and Jack Aitchison’s 20-yard blast clattered the hosts’ crossbar before the visitors took a ninth-minute lead when Stevens stooped to head in Daniel Sweeney’s delivery.

U’s keeper George made a smart save to foil Jamille Matt from close range soon after and then raced out to thwart Ebou Adams.

George also kept out another powerful strike from Aitchison before half-time but the second half was a more even affair, with much of it played out in midfield.

Colchester substitute Junior Tchamadeu’s excellent low effort struck the near post with seven minutes to go but the home side could not muster an equaliser.

