Rob Edwards pleased Forest Green ‘did enough’ to end winless run at Colchester

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards felt his side deserved their three points after ending their seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 triumph at Colchester.

Matty Stevens headed in Daniel Sweeney’s cross from close range in the ninth minute to score the game’s only goal and extend Rovers’ advantage at the League Two summit to eight points.

“We could have had more goals and it is something that we need to get back to,” Edwards said. “We’ve spoken about that before but we did enough to win the game.

“When you keep a clean sheet, you only need one but we did have other chances that we probably should have taken.

“The lads can get a little bit of downtime and refresh because we know there’s a lot of games coming. We know what’s coming so it’s going to be intense.

“We’ve got a bit of time now – we’ve got the rest of this week and then we’ve got a full week’s training before we play again.

“We’re well aware of the situation now and we know what we’ve got coming up.

“As I always say, every game is difficult, especially at this stage of the season, but there’s a spirit and a togetherness that the lads have got.”

Forest Green keeper Luke McGee had denied Noah Chilvers early on and then U’s counterpart Shamal George saved from Stevens and Jack Aitchison clattered the crossbar before the visitors went ahead.

George also foiled Aitchison, Jamille Matt and Ebou Adams before the break but Colchester substitute Junior Tchamadeu almost rescued a draw when he rattled a post late on.

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown said: “We’re disappointed and frustrated.

“I thought we did particularly well and played off a solid shape and I thought we were very hard to break down.

“We frustrated them at times. Yes, they had more ball than us, but that was always going to be the case.

“We showed them respect but we also created a number of clear-cut opportunities, especially in the first half.

“If I’m critical, then that’s what has let us down – not putting those chances away when they’ve come along because I thought the lads were great in their structure and their solidarity as a group.

“The top teams in the division are clinical and they’re at the top for a reason.

“That’s what it takes – one lapse in concentration and one chance and they put it away. It’s probably why we’re fighting to stay in the division.

“We do create and play well and move the ball well but just lack that little bit of belief and confidence in front of goal.”