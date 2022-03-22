On this day in 2009: England survive scare before winning Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2009: England survive scare before winning Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 6.01am
Haidee Tiffin (left) of New Zealand and Charlotte Edwards of England ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup final (Christopher Lee/ECB/PA)
England survived a scare to see off New Zealand and win the ICC Women’s World Cup for the third time in their history in Sydney on March 22, 2009.

Some fine bowling and a player-of-the-match performance from Nicky Shaw put England in a commanding position as she took four wickets to dispatch New Zealand for 166.

And, although Lucy Doolan responded with three wickets of her own, England held on for a four-wicket win to take the world title for the first time since 1993.

Shaw again came to the rescue, hitting three boundaries late in the order to carry England to within one run of victory before Holly Colvin hit one final four to trigger wild celebrations from her team-mates.

“This won’t sink in for a while, but this is an amazing team and it’s well deserved,” said England captain Charlotte Edwards.

“We made it hard work for ourselves but it’s a special day and I’ll treasure this for the rest of my life.

“We were up against a very good New Zealand team who never give up so we’re not surprised (with how they fought back).

Nicky Shaw starred for England
“I was slightly jittery up there at one point but it’s a fantastic tournament and we played some good cricket. I’m just glad with how we got over the line.”

Shaw was a last-minute call-up having only been included in the line-up moments before the start of the match after Jenny Gunn was ruled out with a calf injury.

Shaw said: “It was right before the toss – we had people running across the field trying to change the team sheet. At that point I was pretty much crying. I had gone through a lot of emotion thinking I wasn’t going to play.”

