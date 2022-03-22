Birmingham Bears snap up Ireland opener Paul Stirling for Vitality Blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Birmingham Bears snap up Ireland opener Paul Stirling for Vitality Blast

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.03pm
Paul Stirling is Ireland’s all-time leading run-scorer in both one-day internationals and Twenty20s (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Paul Stirling is Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer in both one-day internationals and Twenty20s (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Birmingham Bears have signed Ireland opening batter Paul Stirling ahead of this season’s Vitality Blast.

Stirling, Ireland’s all-time leading run-scorer in one-day internationals and Twenty20s, is available for the Bears’ first 12 fixtures and Finals Day should they get to that stage on July 16 on home soil.

The 31-year-old has extensive experience in England and Wales’ domestic T20 competition, having racked up 2,608 runs in 104 matches at a strike-rate of 149.02 in stints with Middlesex and Northamptonshire.

He is the Bears’ second overseas import alongside West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who will captain the side, and seems set to form a new-look opening partnership with recent arrival Alex Davies.

Paul Stirling has extensive experience of the Vitality Blast, having represented Middlesex and Northamptonshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Stirling has extensive experience of the Vitality Blast, having represented Middlesex and Northamptonshire (Nick Potts/PA)

Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: “Paul could be a transformational signing for us in this year’s Blast.

“He is one of the most powerful openers in the T20 game and has lots of experience on the biggest stage, having played in World Cups and global franchise tournaments.”

Stirling, who has amassed 7,927 runs in 241 international appearances across all three formats, was player of the match in the inaugural final of the men’s Hundred last year after bludgeoning 61 off 36 balls to help Southern Brave to the title as they saw off Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to join up with the Bears for this year’s Vitality Blast. It’s going to be a special few weeks and I can’t wait to get started.”

