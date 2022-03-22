Steven Naismith hoping Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes feature for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith hoping Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes feature for Scotland

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 3.11pm
Lyndon Dykes and Andy Robertson are doubts for Scotland (Steven Welsh/PA)
Lyndon Dykes and Andy Robertson are doubts for Scotland (Steven Welsh/PA)

Captain Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes have not joined up with the Scotland squad but coach Steven Naismith is hoping they can play some part in the upcoming friendly double-header.

The Liverpool left-back, who missed the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has Covid-19.

Striker Dykes has missed the last six games for QPR with a hamstring injury and is being assessed by his club.

Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson has Covid-19 (John Walton/PA)

Steve Clarke’s side face Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night and are away to either Wales or Austria next week.

Naismith said: “There is hope that they will be back involved at some point, when that is will be determined by the clubs and the protocols that are in place but there is hope that they will join the squad at some point.

“But in terms of the first game, it is pretty clear that the group who are here will be the ones that we focus on for this game.

Lyndon Dykes celebrates
Lyndon Dykes has a hamstring issue (Jacques Feeney/PA)

“Then as with every game, we will look at the injuries and things like that after that.

“It is a day-by-day situation, Robbo has Covid so there is a protocol you have to follow and Lyndon is back at his club getting treatment and seeing where he is so there is constant dialogue day-to day but there is a hope that they will be involved at some stage.

“Tomorrow might change in terms of circumstances but again the clubs are the ones who will drive the situation because they will not release a player when they have an injury or when they are not right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier