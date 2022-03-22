Craig Halkett’s start to international life was testing, reveals Craig Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Craig Halkett’s start to international life was testing, reveals Craig Gordon

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 4.27pm
Craig Halkett had a challenging first training session with Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett had a challenging first training session with Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Craig Gordon revealed how Hearts team-mate Craig Halkett’s introduction to life with Scotland began with a Kieran Tierney nutmeg in the daunting first training session.

The 26-year-old defender got his first call-up by Steve Clarke for the friendly against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night and away to either Wales or Austria next week.

Gordon, 39, who has 64 caps, was delighted to see his Gorgie buddy alongside him at the Scots’ Edinburgh training base and was impressed by how the former Livingston centre-back recovered from an awkward early tussle with the Arsenal left-back.

The Jambos goalkeeper said: “It is very daunting, especially when KT rolled it though his legs after 30 seconds.

“That wasn’t the introduction he was looking for but he has been excellent in training, I know he is enjoying it and I hope he gets the cap that his performances for Hearts deserve.

“I am very pleased for him. He has had a great season at Hearts, great to play alongside and is really developing as a top quality centre-back, delighted he has got a chance and he has done well in training in the first two days.

“It is definitely a step up coming up to international level and he has handled it well so far and I am sure he will continue to do that and he has done well in training to put himself in the manager’s thoughts.”

