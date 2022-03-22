Three players ruled out of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Luxembourg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three players ruled out of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Luxembourg

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 4.29pm
Paddy McNair has been ruled out of Northern Ireland’s trip to Luxembourg (Niall Carson/PA)
Paddy McNair, Conor Bradley and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been ruled out of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Luxembourg on Friday.

McNair will not make the trip this week after suffering a foot injury in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The versatile 26-year-old joined up with Ian Baraclough’s squad in Belfast but will remain behind to continue treatment, with a chance he returns for next Tuesday’s home match against Hungary.

Liverpool right-back Bradley is yet to join up with the squad having remained on Merseyside for assessment on a knee problem.

Similarly, goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell, who is at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Burnley, is yet to join up with the squad and will miss the Luxembourg trip, although the 25-year-old should come into contention for the Hungary match.

It is understood that Peacock-Farrell is not injured and will be available for the Owls’ League One match against Cheltenham on Saturday before joining Baraclough’s squad. Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood are the other goalkeepers available for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans will be available to face Luxembourg (Liam McBurney/PA)

Baraclough’s options were boosted on Monday with news that Leicester defender Jonny Evans will be available for the Luxembourg trip, having not been named in the original 25-man squad.

Evans, 34, has been battling a long-term foot injury but after managing 25 minutes of Leicester’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday, he will make the trip to Luxembourg.

However, Evans will not be available for the Hungary match as he manages his return to action.

