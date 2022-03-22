Raheem Sterling accepts royal invite to Jamaica event ahead of England link-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Raheem Sterling accepts royal invite to Jamaica event ahead of England link-up

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 5.09pm Updated: March 22 2022, 5.35pm
Raheem Sterling will join up with the England squad on Wednesday (John Walton/PA).
Raheem Sterling will link up with the England squad on Wednesday, having been granted permission to attend an event in Jamaica.

The Manchester City forward, who was born in Kingston, accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge.

The Cambridges are scheduled to be in Jamaica from Tuesday to Thursday as the country marks its 60th anniversary, before continuing on to the Bahamas having already visited Belize as part of a Caribbean tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a tour of the Caribbean.
Sterling was one of four players called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast who did not train as part of the main group on Tuesday.

Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Sam Johnstone also did not train outside as preparations began for the double header.

Southgate was forced into four alterations to his original squad after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all withdrew.

Jonhstone was recalled alongside Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while there were first senior call-ups for full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters.

