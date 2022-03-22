Emma Hayes insists there is no room for error for Chelsea in the WSL now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emma Hayes insists there is no room for error for Chelsea in the WSL now

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 5.33pm
Emma Hayes says Chelsea have to win all of their remaining WSL games this season to win the title (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says her side have to win every game to retain their Women’s Super League title.

The Blues can go to the summit of the table for the first time this season if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday night.

They have trailed rivals Arsenal after a raft of postponements earlier in the campaign, but have the chance to leapfrog them with five games to go.

Hayes has enjoyed being in the chasing pack for a change, but knows there is no room for error heading into the final run-in.

“We have been behind the whole year, I have enjoyed being in this position, it makes a change for us,” she said.

“Everybody knows there is a long way to go. It will go all the way to the wire. I know we have to win every game, if we drop points it is clearly in Arsenal’s hands.

“This has been a year where more teams are vying for the top positions, that has been the difference this year. There is that recognition that is much harder to win games this year.

“This doesn’t feel any different to any season, it’s the last part, this is something that everyone here is used to.”

Spurs will have a big say in the destination of the title as they have to play Chelsea twice and visit the Emirates Stadium for the north London derby on Saturday.

Rehanne Skinner’s side have their own aspirations this season as they challenge for Champions League qualification, but will realistically need to win all of their remaining six games to make the top three.

Skinner said: “We are going in the right direction in terms of what we need to do to be more competitive against these teams.

Rehanne Skinner
Rehanne Skinner has transformed Spurs Women into Champions League contenders (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Essentially we will try and build on what we are developing here as a club and I think that is going in the right direction so we will continue doing that.

“I have been pleased with our progress this season and we are going to carry on doing that to the best of our ability until the end of the season and try and go again next year.”

Spurs are vying for the top three with Manchester City and Manchester United and City can go level with third-placed United if they beat Everton.

It is a second meeting in four days between the two sides after City won 4-0 in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final and they will be confident of prevailing again, having won all of their previous 19 meetings against Everton.

