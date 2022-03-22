Leyton Orient cruise to overdue away win as Aaron Drinan brace sinks Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leyton Orient cruise to overdue away win as Aaron Drinan brace sinks Harrogate

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 9.15pm
Aaron Drinan scored twice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aaron Drinan scored twice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leyton Orient ended their longest run without an away win since 1997 following an emphatic 3-0 triumph at Harrogate.

The O’s had not prevailed in any of their previous 14 league games on the road since mid-September, but top scorer Aaron Drinan bagged a brace – his first goals since December to take his season’s tally to 15 – and Ruel Sotiriou wrapped up matters.

Earlier, Theo Archibald had come closest to a first-half goal when he rattled the base of home keeper Mark Oxley’s left-hand upright from eight yards.

The visitors went on to open the scoring in the 51st minute when Harrogate defender Rory McArdle’s clearance struck team-mate Alex Pattison, releasing Drinan through the right channel and he drove inside Oxley’s near post from 12 yards after ineffective defending by Warren Burrell.

Drinan grabbed his second of the game six minutes later with a deflected eight-yard effort after Omar Beckles had headed on Shadrach Ogie’s long throw from the left.

At the other end, Jack Diamond struck the outside of Lawrence Vigouroux’s near post – but the outcome was put beyond doubt following more shoddy defending by the hosts.

McArdle twice gave the ball away just outside his own penalty area, which left Sotiriou to beat an exposed Oxley after charging through the left channel on 73 minutes.

Harrogate sub Simon Power then hit the crossbar, but Harry Smith might have rubbed salt in the home wounds when he struck a post in stoppage time.

