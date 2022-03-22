Ricky Korboa at the double for Sutton in Oldham win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ricky Korboa at the double for Sutton in Oldham win

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 9.53pm
Ricky Korboa scored twice (Adam Davy/PA)
Ricky Korboa scored twice (Adam Davy/PA)

A brace from Ricky Korboa helped secure Sutton a routine 3-1 victory at struggling Oldham.

The U’s edged to within goal difference of the play-off places, while Latics’ fifth loss on the spin leaves them in deep trouble in the relegation zone.

Oldham went close early on when Hallam Hope headed over after meeting Nicky Adams’ precise cross.

Sutton then broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion in the 20th minute. Korboa saw the ball trickle past goalkeeper Danny Rogers after he had charged down a poor clearance attempt from Oldham left-back Benny Couto.

Sutton’s Adam Lovatt was next to threaten when he headed straight at Rogers.

With the visitors dominating, centre-back Ben Goodliffe’s overhead-kick only just cleared the crossbar.

Sutton doubled their advantage shortly after the restart when Korboa darted on to Kenny Davis’ through-ball before tucking coolly past Rogers.

Hope almost halved Oldham’s deficit when his angled snapshot struck the crossbar, only for substitute Harry Beautyman to make it three from the penalty spot after Tope Obadeyi had felled David Ajiboye.

Oldham youngster Will Sutton headed home a late consolation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]