Ricky Korboa at the double for Sutton in Oldham win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brace from Ricky Korboa helped secure Sutton a routine 3-1 victory at struggling Oldham.

The U’s edged to within goal difference of the play-off places, while Latics’ fifth loss on the spin leaves them in deep trouble in the relegation zone.

Oldham went close early on when Hallam Hope headed over after meeting Nicky Adams’ precise cross.

Sutton then broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion in the 20th minute. Korboa saw the ball trickle past goalkeeper Danny Rogers after he had charged down a poor clearance attempt from Oldham left-back Benny Couto.

Sutton’s Adam Lovatt was next to threaten when he headed straight at Rogers.

With the visitors dominating, centre-back Ben Goodliffe’s overhead-kick only just cleared the crossbar.

Sutton doubled their advantage shortly after the restart when Korboa darted on to Kenny Davis’ through-ball before tucking coolly past Rogers.

Hope almost halved Oldham’s deficit when his angled snapshot struck the crossbar, only for substitute Harry Beautyman to make it three from the penalty spot after Tope Obadeyi had felled David Ajiboye.

Oldham youngster Will Sutton headed home a late consolation.