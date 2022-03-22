Late Kyle Hudlin double sees Solihull hit back to take victory against Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A double from Kyle Hudlin helped Solihull come from behind and earn back-to-back wins and beat Grimsby 2-1 at Blundell Park.

Harry Clifton initially put the Mariners in front in the first half before two goals from Hudlin in the final 15 minutes snatched three points for the visitors.

Grimsby took the lead in the 43rd minute when Gavan Holohan squared the ball to Clifton, who tapped in at the far post.

The Mariners had more chances in the second half as Danny Amos’ shot from the edge of the box flew wide before Jordan Maguire-Drew’s effort hit off the post.

Solihull equalised in the 78th minute when Max Crocombe saved Andrew Dallas’ shot, but Hudlin was able to tap in the rebound at the back post.

Hudlin found the winner for the Moors in the 89th minute with a header from the centre of the box