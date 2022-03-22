Late Kyle Hudlin double sees Solihull hit back to take victory against Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Late Kyle Hudlin double sees Solihull hit back to take victory against Grimsby

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 9.59pm
A double from Kyle Hudlin saw Solihull bounce back to beat Grimsby 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
A double from Kyle Hudlin helped Solihull come from behind and earn back-to-back wins and beat Grimsby 2-1 at Blundell Park.

Harry Clifton initially put the Mariners in front in the first half before two goals from Hudlin in the final 15 minutes snatched three points for the visitors.

Grimsby took the lead in the 43rd minute when Gavan Holohan squared the ball to Clifton, who tapped in at the far post.

The Mariners had more chances in the second half as Danny Amos’ shot from the edge of the box flew wide before Jordan Maguire-Drew’s effort hit off the post.

Solihull equalised in the 78th minute when Max Crocombe saved Andrew Dallas’ shot, but Hudlin was able to tap in the rebound at the back post.

Hudlin found the winner for the Moors in the 89th minute with a header from the centre of the box

