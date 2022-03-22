Mansfield step up play-off push as Jordan Bowery nets late winner at Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mansfield step up play-off push as Jordan Bowery nets late winner at Rochdale

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.05pm
Jordan Bowery came off the bench to grab the winner for Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield boosted their play-off chances with a 1-0 win over Rochdale thanks to substitute Jordan Bowery’s late strike at the Crown Oil Arena.

Jay Lynch denied Rhys Oates on four occasions but Bowery’s late effort helped seal the points for the visitors.

Dale came close on 13 minutes when James Ball saw his effort from outside the area deflect wide.

The Stags could have gone ahead just before the half-hour mark when Oates capitalised on some loose Rochdale possession but smashed straight at Lynch.

The hosts nearly had the opener in the 54th minute but Matt Done could not quite divert his half-volley past Nathan Bishop.

The best chances of the second half fell to the visitors, with Oates’ powerful effort from 20 yards saved by Lynch before Jamie Murphy failed to guide his strike on target.

The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Oates’ low driven cross found Bowery at the far post and he emphatically finished to reduce the gap to the top seven to just two points and leave Rochdale without a win in six.

