Upward is mobile for Maidenhead as he turns in late winner against Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Upward scored an 82nd-minute winner as Maidenhead completed a late comeback to beat Southend 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Shawn McCoulsky hit the woodwork for Maidenhead in the first half but the Shrimpers claimed the lead when Tom Clifford struck just after the hour.

Maidenhead rallied and levelled when Will De Havilland headed home from a Charlee Adams free-kick after 72 minutes.

Upward completed the turnaround when he bundled in at the near post and Southend’s frustration was compounded when James Dunne was sent off late on.