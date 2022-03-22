Upward is mobile for Maidenhead as he turns in late winner against Southend By Press Association March 22 2022, 10.05pm Ryan Upward (left) grabbed Maidenhead’s winner against Southend (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Upward scored an 82nd-minute winner as Maidenhead completed a late comeback to beat Southend 2-1 in the Vanarama National League. Shawn McCoulsky hit the woodwork for Maidenhead in the first half but the Shrimpers claimed the lead when Tom Clifford struck just after the hour. Maidenhead rallied and levelled when Will De Havilland headed home from a Charlee Adams free-kick after 72 minutes. Upward completed the turnaround when he bundled in at the near post and Southend’s frustration was compounded when James Dunne was sent off late on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nathan Ralph on target as Southend return to winning ways against Altrincham Southend’s unbeaten run ended by Dagenham Maidenhead and Altrincham share points from stalemate at York Road Southend salvage point at Chesterfield after Fraser Kerr’s late own goal