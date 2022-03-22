Matty Kosylo strikes as Altrincham win to dent Chesterfield’s title hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Matty Kosylo strikes as Altrincham win to dent Chesterfield’s title hopes

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.09pm
Matty Kosylo’s second-half strike was the difference as Altrincham beat Chesterfield 1-0 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Matty Kosylo’s second-half strike was the difference as Altrincham beat Chesterfield 1-0 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chesterfield suffered a blow in their National League title hopes after being beaten 1-0 by Altrincham.

Matty Kosylo’s goal was the difference as the Spireites fell 10 points behind league leaders Stockport, while the Robins remain 15th in the table.

Joe Quigley had a chance for Chesterfield 20 minutes in but smashed his shot from the edge of the box over the bar.

The Robins scored three minutes after half-time when Kosylo fired past Scott Loach to give his side the lead.

Jamie Grimes came close to an equaliser for the Spireites but his headed effort was cleared off the line by the Altrincham defence.

Laurence Maguire also had a chance for the visitors but his header flew over the bar and Kosylo nearly doubled the lead just minutes later with a good chance from inside the area.

