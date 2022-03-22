Richie Wellens hails Aaron Drinan’s ‘infectious’ energy after decisive double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Richie Wellens hails Aaron Drinan’s ‘infectious’ energy after decisive double

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.25pm
Richie Wellens saw plenty to be positive about (Steven Paston/PA)
New Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens sang the praises of Aaron Drinan after the striker ended his 15-game goal drought with a brace in a 3-0 win at Harrogate.

Drinan took his season’s tally to 15 following a second-half double in North Yorkshire, with Ruel Sotiriou going on to wrap up matters.

On the former’s contribution, an impressed Wellens said: “I like him. You can work on a press with him.

“He never stops running and every run is a sprint. I think his enthusiasm is infectious for us up there.”

Despite the Os failing to score a first-half goal for a 10th consecutive away game, Wellens also felt it was the opening 45 minutes that “wore” the hosts down and paved the way to secure three points after the interval.

“I thought the first half was a very, very comprehensive performance from us in terms of moving the ball and making them run around,” the former Doncaster manager declared. “Our shape also looked good and, at times, they couldn’t get near us.

“The only thing that was missing is that we didn’t score. Then, I’ve been in pretty similar situations before where the home team go in and get a rollicking and then give it a right good go for the next 15 or 20 minutes when they come out for the second half.

“I didn’t want our mentality to change and football’s a funny game because, even though we didn’t start the second half as well, we found ourselves 2-0 up pretty early on. But I think it was the first-half performance that wore them down and affected their belief.

“The final result could have been 10-5 though because they hit the post and bar and we hit the post twice.”

Home boss Simon Weaver, meanwhile, described the goals his side conceded as “shocking”.

In a forthright assessment, he confessed: “I’m really disappointed. You can’t legislate for the defensive errors we made again and the strain of playing twice a week is finding some of our players out.

“Our levels dropped from the weekend and we looked shocking in terms of the goals we conceded. That’s hard to fathom from some players who are experienced but we’ve got to come out scrapping now and people have to show their mettle.

“The only pleasing aspect of the first half was that we didn’t concede. We then started the second half sharp for five minutes but you have to stick more minutes together than that.

“They looked sharp and a team in form, which they are. Their front three players worried our defence and we dropped off, but we have not got the size back there to do that and that needs to be addressed over the summer.”

