Woking extend winning run as Weymouth woes continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking registered a third successive National League win as they beat strugglers Weymouth 2-0 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Tyreke Johnson fired the hosts into the lead with a 10th-minute strike into the bottom corner.

Both sides were then reduced to 10 men, with Tom Blair being sent off for the visitors in the 69th minute following an off-the-ball foul on Josh Casey, and David Longe-King picking up a second yellow card four minutes later.

Max Kretzschmar subsequently wrapped up the three points for Woking with a 90th-minute penalty.

They remain 14th and Weymouth – whose losing streak extended to five games – 21st, nine points adrift of safety.