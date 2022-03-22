Sutton are ‘right in the mix’ for promotion after Oldham win – Matt Gray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton boss Matt Gray reckons his side are back in the mix for promotion after they claimed a 3-1 win at struggling Oldham.

The U’s had been winless in three games ahead of the long trip to Boundary Park, but the three points gained lifted them to within a whisker of the play-off places.

“The most important thing, especially at this stage of the season, is the result, so I’m delighted,” said Gray.

“Both clubs had depleted squads going into the game, but I’m really proud of our players here who showed tremendous attitude and endeavour to grind out a result.

“We’ve had a really busy, tough schedule to contend with, with games and the travelling involved, so to come up here on a Tuesday night and put in a performance like that is terrific.

“It’s just disappointing that we conceded one at the end, but I can’t be critical.

“We had a little bit of luck with the first goal and we could probably have been a bit more ruthless in the first half, but we certainly had that in the second.

“We looked reasonably comfortable and we are right in the mix again now.

“We felt a bit hard done by in all of our last three games, but it’s so important that we’re back to winning ways now.”

Sutton were in control throughout the first half and led at the break thanks to Ricky Korboa’s bizarre goal.

He charged down Benny Couto’s attempted clearance before watching the ball trickle past goalkeeper Danny Rogers and into the net.

Korboa’s cool finish doubled Sutton’s lead shortly after the restart, before substitute Harry Beautyman’s spot-kick made it three.

Will Sutton scored a late consolation for Oldham, who slid to a fifth straight loss.

Boss John Sheridan cut a frustrated figure.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” he said. “Life’s just difficult at the moment.

“We’re not winning games at the moment and that’s five defeats now.

“We told the players what we expected Sutton were going to do, they’re a big, strong outfit and put you on the back foot.

“We did okay before the goal, but that’s just typical of our luck right now.

“I’m not angry, I just get frustrated watching certain people trying to do things on the pitch.

“The decisions we’re making aren’t helping – it’s just a bit of game knowhow we need. I’m sick of going on about that. I must tell them things 100 times.

“There’s enough games left for us, though. I think we’ve got nine left now and I know we’re capable of getting the results we need.

“We’ve got teams to catch, though, and we can’t keep putting in performances like this one.”