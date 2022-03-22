Nigel Clough hails ‘vital’ success as Mansfield beat Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nigel Clough hails ‘vital’ success as Mansfield beat Rochdale

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.59pm
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough feels his side earned a crucial win over Rochdale (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Clough feels his side claimed a “vital” win after they moved to within two points of the League Two play-offs with a 1-0 win over Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The visitors could have had the opener on a number of occasions but Dale keeper Jay Lynch was on hand to deal with Rhys Oates four times before Jamie Murphy’s one-on-one attempt went narrowly wide of the target.

The crucial moment of the game came on 86 minutes when Oates’ low drilled cross was met at the far post by substitute Jordan Bowery, who finished emphatically.

Clough said: “It’s a vital win because of this run of five games, it’s bad enough losing two games (to Tranmere and Port Vale).

“I thought we had enough situations in the first half to get a goal but we didn’t.

“We had a couple of shots from Oates that if they’re either side of the goalkeeper, they’re in but we just seemed to hit everything at him.

“But he’s turned provider in the last 10 minutes – it’s about time, we were 0-0 heading into the last 10 minutes away from home and not chasing a game.

“We were nice and solid, kept that clean sheet intact and you’re always likely to nick one.”

Victory for Mansfield moves them within touching distance of the play-offs and they have games in hand over their fellow play-off contenders.

Clough added: “I could not care less about performances at this stage, 11 games to go now. Early in the season you look for patterns and performances but this time of the season you win anyhow and any way. Clean sheet away, 1-0 and three points, that’s all that matters.”

Robbie Stockdale feels his Rochdale side did enough to get something from the game before Bowery snatched the winner late on.

He said: “I’m gutted for the players, I thought it was a whole-hearted performance.

“I thought it was chalk and cheese from our game at the weekend (a 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient), so I was pleased with that.

“The game was in the balance and very, very close but unfortunately for us they had that one moment at the end and I think if both managers shook hands on a draw, both would have been satisfied.”

Defeat leaves Rochdale without a win in six but Stockdale has taken some positives from his side’s display.

He added: “I did not see any player not giving their absolute all, I felt we created some half-decent moments.

“One without a win is a concern for me but there’s no hiding from that.

“I’ve got an opinion where we’re going to finish and it won’t be where we are now. “

