Retiring Ash Barty says winning Wimbledon was her ‘one true dream’

Ash Barty has paid special tribute to her 2021 Wimbledon victory, calling it her “one true dream” as she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.

The Australian revealed she was retiring in an Instagram video recorded with friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

In her video, Barty singled out her 2021 Wimbledon victory as the crowning moment of her career.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments.

“Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I’ve been able to share that with so many incredible people.

“But to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective.”

Ashleigh Barty (left) with her trophy after winning the ladies’ singles final match and runner up Karolina Pliskova with her trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Barty’s victory at the All England Club came more than a year after she broke through for her maiden grand slam title at Roland Garros.

She eclipsed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 in the final, becoming the first Australian woman to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish since her idol and mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, in 1980.

Barty, a three-time grand slam singles winner, has held the number one ranking for 114 consecutive weeks and leaves the sport as the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion.