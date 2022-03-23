Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 9.15am
Patrick Vieira (right) and Wayne Rooney have been inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame (Nick Potts/PA)
Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The duo have become the first two inductees of 2022.

Vieira played 307 times in the Premier League, winning the competition three times including as captain of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team, who remain the only club to have won the title without losing a game.

Rooney is the Premier League’s all-time second-highest goalscorer with 208 goals for Manchester United and Everton, he also won the league five times at Old Trafford.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted,” Rooney said.

“Growing up, I watched the Premier League as far back as I can remember. My dream was always to become a professional footballer, score goals, and win trophies and I was lucky enough to win the Premier League five times.

“I have so many brilliant memories from my years playing for Everton and Manchester United and I’m really proud of what we achieved.

Wayne Rooney celebrates for Manchester United
“To enter the Hall of Fame is very special for me personally and I’m grateful to be recognised.”

The duo have become the ninth and 10th players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as they join David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

“Being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame is a fantastic achievement,” Vieira said.

“When I received the news, I thought about being a young boy playing in Senegal, or in a suburb of Paris.

“To be there with the best players in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is bigger than what I was ever thinking about. To have my name around those players makes me proud and makes me realise how good I was.

“It’s not bad company to join. I was lucky to play at the same time as some of them, of course including Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. So to share the stage with them makes me realise I had a really good career.”

