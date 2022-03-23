Former Everton player and coach Terry Darracott dies aged 71

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Everton player and coach Terry Darracott has died at the age of 71.

Darracott played 148 games at left-back for the Toffees between 1967 and 1979.

A move to America followed and he spent a year with the Tulsa Roughnecks before returning to play for Wrexham for his final season in 1979-80.

After retiring as a player he worked as a coach at Everton, Manchester City and Blackburn and was assistant manager to Dean Saunders at Wrexham in 2008.

An Everton statement read: “We are saddened by the news that our former player and coach Terry Darracott has passed away at the age of 71.

“Terry was an incredibly popular figure in the game and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends.”