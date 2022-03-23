Tyson Fury ‘doesn’t know what to do’ as Dillian Whyte lays low – Eddie Hearn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tyson Fury ‘doesn’t know what to do’ as Dillian Whyte lays low – Eddie Hearn

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.03am
Promoter Frank Warren and Tyson Fury mock a face-off in the absence of Dillian Whyte (John Walton/PA)
Dillian Whyte’s radio silence will be unnerving world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The two Britons face off at Wembley on April 23 for a fight described as the biggest domestically since Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno came to blows in 1993.

Whyte (28-2) has in the past been vocal on social media about WBC belt-holder Fury (31-0-1) but refused to turn up for this month’s press conference and has not even acknowledged the bout is going to take place on his Twitter or Instagram pages.

The no-show sparked speculation over whether the contest will indeed go ahead but a world title shot has been the Brixton boxer’s long-term aim and Hearn, who is not officially involved after rival promoter Frank Warren won a record £30million purse bid to stage the fight, feels Whyte has got under the skin of the ‘Gypsy King’ who has been synonymous with winding up his opponents.

“It is non-stop arguments between the camps on so many different points, so I just hope they get in the ring and hopefully Dillian gets a shot,” Hearn told the PA news agency.

“I don’t think Tyson Fury knows where he is with it all. He normally likes to be in control.

“But Dillian is working hard and just taking the control away from Tyson Fury and he doesn’t know what to do, I guess.

“Dillian is cut from a different cloth and Tyson will know how tough this fight is because they’ve sparred many rounds.”

Hearn was speaking from Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch, where his Matchroom agency hosted a press conference to announce a light-heavyweight fight between south London duo Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards.

The winner could potentially earn himself a shot at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, with the Mexican set to box at 175lbs against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol this summer.

Alvarez has been open about his desire to fight in London and Hearn opened the door for the winner of Buatsi (15-0) and Richards (17-2-1) to take on the 31-year-old, who has unified three different divisions to become one of boxing’s biggest ever stars.

“Canelo wants to fight in London and if he is going to need an opponent, we have the mandatory at 168 in John Ryder and the winner of this fight will be mandatory at 175,” he added.

“Everyone is hoping – like they are with the AJ (Anthony Joshua) fight – and saying me, me, me so let’s see what happens.”

The May 21 bout between two fighters who believe they are destined to become world champion will take place in London.

Given the links between the pair to the south of the capital, Hearn debated Crystal Palace FC’s Selhurst Park hosting the contest but will instead revert to a more traditional boxing venue in the city.

An announcement will occur soon with the O2 Arena the front-runner, PA understands.

Hearn said: “There is a lot of respect, they’ve known each other for years growing up and, when you start thinking about it, you think how obvious is this fight to make? It is a really good fight, a domestic fight but two world level light-heavyweights.

“There was a thought with Selhurst but I don’t want to go to a football stadium and do 15,000 or 20,000 because you are patching things up. It is expensive as well!”

