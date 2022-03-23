Rangers’ Fashion Sakala to miss Zambia friendlies after positive Covid test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala will miss Zambia’s upcoming friendlies after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sakala came off the bench at half-time on Sunday to help the Light Blues beat Dundee 2-1 at the Kilmac stadium.

Zambia are due to face Congo in Turkey on March 25 before travelling to France to face Guinea in Paris on March 29, but Sakala will instead serve a period of quarantine.

A post on the Football Association of Zambia’s Facebook page read: “Scotland-based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been ruled out of the international friendly matches lined up during the FIFA window after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Sakala, who is on the books of Glasgow Rangers and was part of the 23-member squad named by Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for Friday’s match against Congo, will be in quarantine for seven days.

“FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says the association has written to Glasgow Rangers on the player’s status and was awaiting formal correspondence.

“Sakala was scheduled to travel directly to Antalya for the Chipolopolo outing but has since been ruled after the Covid-19 results came out positive.”