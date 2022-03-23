Hibs defender Ryan Porteous banned for four games after red card appeal rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous banned for four games after red card appeal rejected

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.07pm
Ryan Porteous has lost his appeal against a red card (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous will serve a four-game ban after losing an appeal against his red card in Saturday’s 3-1 cinch Premiership defeat by Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old defender was sent off by referee Alan Muir in the 63rd minute of the match at Pittodrie after fouling Ross McCrorie in an incident that led to the Dons being awarded a penalty from which they went 2-1 ahead.

Porteous discovered his fate at a fast-track tribunal hearing on Wednesday, with an additional match added to his automatic three-game ban for making an appeal which had no prospect of success.

He will miss the last two games before the split, against Dundee United and Hearts, and then the first two post-split fixtures.

Porteous’s ban will only apply to the league, so he will be available to face Edinburgh rivals Hearts in next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

A statement on Hibs’ official website read: “We can confirm that our appeal against Ryan Porteous’ sending-off against Aberdeen has been unsuccessful.

“Our centre-back was dismissed after giving away a penalty in our defeat at Pittodrie.

“After receiving our appeal, we are disappointed that the SFA have deemed that there wasn’t a possibility for Ryan to play the ball successfully and have increased his suspension to four league games.

“That means he will miss our games against Dundee United and Hearts, alongside the first two matches after the split.

“He will, however, be available for our Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden.”

