Worcestershire sign Dwayne Bravo and Colin Munro for the 2022 Vitality Blast

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.19pm
Worcestershire have signed double World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Worcestershire have signed double World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Worcestershire have signed double T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo and New Zealand international Colin Munro as their overseas players for the 2022 Vitality Blast.

Bravo became the first player to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket and has an extensive pedigree in the format, playing in the IPL, Big Bash and Pakistan Super League.

Having retired from international cricket in November 2021, Bravo will be available for at least the final 10 group games, and the quarter-final and finals day should Worcestershire progress.

Bravo has scored over 1,250 T20I runs
Dwayne Bravo has twice won the T20 World Cup (Stephen Pond/PA)

“When Moeen (Ali) mentioned the possibility of me coming over for the Blast whilst we were both at BPL, it was an opportunity I wanted to seriously look at. It’s great that it has all come together,” Bravo said.

“The Vitality Blast is one of the domestic T20 titles that I am yet to win and I will be working hard to help the team achieve success”

Munro, who in 2018 became the first player to hit three centuries in T20 internationals, returns for a third season of T20 cricket at New Road.

Colin Munro
Colin Munro is returning to Worcestershire for the Vitality Blast (Mark Kerton/PA)

“I am really looking forward to returning to New Road,” Munro said.

“I have fond memories from my previous stints at the club and hope I can play a part in us going deep in the competition. It will be great to see some familiar faces come May.”

The 35-year-old will be available for all 14 Blast group matches, as well as any potential quarter-final or finals day, and will bolster a squad containing Moeen Ali, Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira and Bravo.

Munro holds the record for the second-fastest half-century in T20 internationals, from just 14 balls for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2016.

