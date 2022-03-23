Peter Houston ready to fill in after Scot Gemmill tests positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Peter Houston ready to fill in after Scot Gemmill tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.51pm
Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has tested positive for Covid-19 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has tested positive for Covid-19 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Peter Houston will step into the breach after Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game against Turkey on Friday night.

Gemmill was unable to meet up with the squad ahead of the match at Tynecastle and it is touch and go as to whether he will be able to travel to Kazakhstan for the second of the Euro 2023 qualifying double-header next Tuesday.

Assistant manager Houston said: “It was last Sunday when I got the call from Scot to say what his issue was and he is feeling much better today.

“But these things take a process, I have been through it twice myself and I have been a close contact of someone else.

“Knowing Scot he will be desperate to be involved but If I’m being honest, he will start targeting going to Kazakhstan on Sunday and I think he will be ready to travel because that will be over a week.

“He will test himself tomorrow and Friday but I don’t expect him to be involved for the Turkey match.

“I have been with the under-21s almost four years and I know the preparation steps that Scot and I and the backroom staff have taken, we are in a set way with processes so we will just get on regardless whether he is here for Turkey, which is very doubtful, but certainly for Kazakhstan he will be back in charge.”

The former Dundee United and Falkirk boss, who was assistant to Scotland manager Craig Levein, is comfortable with a return to the hot seat.

He said: “A lot of the team is probably picking itself because of what we have in mind.

“There is a couple of positions we are still watching in training with regards what decisions are going to be made.

“But he will go on my advice with regards how I think the players have trained.

“So he is leaving it entirely up to me, if I want to play a particular player because I have seen him doing well in training that’s the way it will go.

“Scot will probably be watching the game on television but he won’t be making contact via phones or anything like that.

“He respects me with regards my previous (experience), I have done this before, I have been in situations before where you have to make quick decisions, big decisions and substitutions, so the experience I have is now being used.

“Normally Scot makes all the decisions when he is the head coach and I just feed stuff into his ear and he will come and discuss substitutions with me.

“But I will have people on the bench I will discuss that with rather than going direct to Scot.”

Scotland are third in Group I with four points, five behind Denmark and 14 behind leaders Belgium who have won all six of their fixtures.

Houston said: “The group has been unkind to us in some ways.

“Belgium are actually second seeds but have 18 points because of their class, Denmark are always there or thereabouts in the last four of this competition on a regular basis and are number one seeds.

“But we want to have as strong a finish as we possibly can.

“Denmark are probably favourites to be second. But is very important that young players come into the squad and develop, progression into the A squad is the most important thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier